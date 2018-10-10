Royal, P.C. to Present Seminar on Social Media in the Workplace on Oct. 25

NORTHAMPTON — One of the many challenges employers face in today’s business world is the ever-present impact of technology. At a seminar on Thursday, Oct. 25, Tim Netkovick, an attorney with Royal, P.C., will discuss the impact of employees’ social-media accounts on the workplace, and employees’ right to privacy in e-mail and internet communications.

The seminar, slated for 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Royal, P.C., 270 Pleasant St., Northampton, will cover topics such as using social media during hiring, conducting an effective interview, dealing with confidentiality issues, and taking action on potentially harassing posts on social media. Human-resources professionals, CFOs, CEOs, and anyone in a management position, responsible for overseeing and/or hiring employees, may be interested in attending.

The cost is $30. For more information and to register, call Heather Loges at (413) 586-2288.