Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Present Free Legal Advice Programs Oct. 15-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. Legal Clinic, in conjunction with law students from Western New England School of Law, will present their first annual Pro Bono Week on Oct. 15-19.

The week will consist of various Lawyer for the Day programs, which allow individuals to speak with a local, experienced attorney in person, free of charge. The volunteer attorneys will provide advice, answers, and guidance to self-represented litigants who need assistance in the areas of housing, family law, and general civil matters. The programs will be held at the Hampden County Bar Assoc. office, which is located on the first floor of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse, 50 State St., Springfield. The schedule will be as follows:

• Monday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., housing court, landlord/tenant matters;

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1-4 p.m., district court, civil matters, and housing court, landlord/tenant matters;

• Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., district court, civil matters; and

• Friday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., probate and family court matters.

All programs operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Times are subject to change. For more information, call the Hampden County Bar Assoc. Legal Clinic at (413) 733-6500.