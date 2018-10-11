Passenger-rail Experts, Supporters to Convene in Springfield This Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Did you know Northampton and New York are the strongest destination pairing in Amtrak’s entire northeast system? Did you know expanded North-South passenger rail service is coming to the Valley next year between Greenfield, Northampton, Holyoke, and Springfield? Did you know the state is about to initiate a new study on east-west passenger rail as well?

If any of this is new information to you, join the Rail Users Network (RUN), the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, and Trains in the Valley this Saturday, Oct. 13 for RUN’s annual public forum taking place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission offices, 60 Congress St., Springfield.

The event is free and will highlight the efforts underway which have already led to the expansion of passenger rail service between New Haven and Springfield as well as the proposed pilot program to offer additional service along the northern end of the Knowledge Corridor starting in 2019.

The program will also focus on the ongoing effort to establish seasonal rail service called the Berkshire Flyer from Pittsfield to New York City, and the east-west passenger-rail study that is currently underway. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and state Sen. Eric Lesser will deliver welcoming remarks.

Registration for the event is not required, but strongly encouraged. Click here to register.