Hampden County Bar Assoc., WNEU to Present Free Legal Help Hotline on Feb. 7

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will hold a Legal Help Hotline in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Western New England University School of Law, 1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield.

The volunteers will provide legal advice on a variety of topics, including divorce and family law, bankruptcy, business, landlord/tenant issues, and real estate. Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 796-2057 to speak to a volunteer.