UMassFive Offers Loan-payment Relief During Government Shutdown

HADLEY — In light of the partial shutdown of the federal government and the financial uncertainty that workers may experience due to furlough or working without pay, UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is offering federal employees the opportunity to skip their next loan payment(s). This offer is for consumer loans only. UMassFive has offered this assistance to members in similar situations in the past to help ease some of the financial stress.

If members decide they would like to skip their next loan payment, need additional assistance, or have questions, they can contact the UMassFive Loan Servicing Department directly at (413) 588-5855.