Hans Jung Joins KeyBank as Senior Commercial Banking Relationship Manager

HARTFORD, Conn. — KeyBank announced that Hans Jung has joined the bank as senior relationship manager within its Connecticut and Western Mass. middle-market Commercial Banking team. In this role, he will work with companies with annual revenues from $10 million to $2 billion, offering a range of corporate finance solutions, treasury management, and liquidity solutions tailored to meet their unique business needs.

In addition, Jung will work with private-equity sponsors to support their investment strategies with acquisition financing. With extensive experience advising clients and providing comprehensive financial solutions, including M&A transactions, he will support the growth and success of KeyBank’s middle-market clients and report to Matthew Hummel, market president and Commercial Banking executive.

Jung brings an extensive background in corporate finance, transaction banking, trade finance, capital markets, and liquidity management, cultivated from previous underwriting, portfolio-management, and relationship-management roles with Santander Bank and Webster Bank, among others. He is committed to community involvement, actively volunteering with organizations such as the Metro Hartford Alliance, LISC, and the United Way. He also served as chairman of the Audit Commission for the city of Hartford, a board member of the Connecticut China Council, and a program committee member for ACG-CT.

Jung is a CFA charter holder with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Boston College.