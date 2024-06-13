Registration Deadline for Hooplandia Is June 14

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Registration for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tourney and festival, ends Friday, June 14. Visit www.hooplandia.com to register for all ages and divisions.

The tournament, presented by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will take place June 21-23 on the ESE grounds in West Springfield, with select youth championship games at the Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com.

Hooplandia is also seeking basketball enthusiasts to step up and join the volunteer team as scorekeepers. Volunteers receive perks, including a ticket to the Big E and Hooplandia swag. Fill out the volunteer form on www.hooplandia.com. For more information, call Samantha DePergola at (413) 205-5052.