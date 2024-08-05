Happier Valley Comedy Awarded $115,000 Matching Grant

HADLEY — Happier Valley Comedy, the only improv comedy theater in Western Mass., was recently awarded a $115,000 capital grant from the Mass Cultural Council’s Cultural Facilities Fund to take its theater expansion plans from dream to reality.

The matching grant gets this local arts nonprofit one step closer to building a new performance space with expanded and raised audience seating, a larger stage with an improv-friendly set, new theatrical lighting, and a fully accessible stage to welcome every performer and student.

“We’re so excited to see the Dream Theater slowly move from our brains and hearts into the real world,” said Happier Valley Comedy’s Artistic Director Scott Braidman, who is overseeing this project.

The final, construction-ready drawings have been inked by Thomas Douglas Architects of Northampton, which is are working closely with Braidman and the team at Integrity Development & Construction of Amherst to get all the details in place.

“It’s really fun to get into such small decisions,” Braidman said. “So much thought goes into deciding things like colors, materials, and where to put our light switches.”

To unlock the full matching grant, Happier Valley Comedy must raise another $57,000 by the end of 2024 in hopes of beginning construction in January.

“We are constantly amazed by the generosity and support of the local community,” Braidman added. “We’ve never raised this much in such a short period of time, so we’re hoping to connect with more supporters who believe in our mission to create a space where people of all abilities and backgrounds can laugh, gain important life skills, and play onstage in front of a supportive crowd.” To learn more, visit www.happiervalley.com.