Dani Garber-Letitia Promoted to Senior Architect at Dietz & Company

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced that Dani Garber-Letitia, AIA has been promoted to the position of senior architect.

Garber-Letitia joined the firm in 2021, bringing her unique experience in working as both an architect and an owner’s project manager. She manages medium to large-size construction projects, specializing in renovation and modernization for multi-family housing clients. She also manages the firm’s Cambridge office, serves as a mentor for junior staff, and has taken the lead on organizing in-house educational and training opportunities.

Along with her regular work duties, Garber-Letitia is currently pursuing additional education to become a certified passive house consultant to increase the firm’s knowledge and capabilities for energy-efficient design.

“Upon joining the firm a few years ago, Dani quickly became an invaluable part of our team and is a major influence on firm culture,” Principal Kevin Riordon said. “She has built client relationships and brought fresh insights to our project designs and implementation, all while continuing to grow and share her knowledge. Dani consistently goes above and beyond, and we are thrilled for her as she reaches this latest career milestone.”