Harmony House to Present Fashion Show Spring Fundraiser on June 2

CHICOPEE — It’s that time of year: time to spruce up your spring and summer wardrobe. Harmony House of Western Massachusetts can help with that.

In conjunction with Little Black Dress of Enfield, Conn., a spring fashion show will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall #69, 460 Granby Road, Chicopee. The show will support Harmony House in its mission to provide a comfortable home with loving support for the terminally ill.

Styles for all from Little Black Dress will be presented by the owner, Yvonne Turgeon, and modeled by volunteers and friends of Harmony House. For a donation of $25 in advance or $30 at the door, attendees will be entertained with fashions for ladies of all sizes, enjoy lunch and pleasant company, and join in raffles. The clothing modeled will be available to purchase, in all sizes, at the event. Turgeon will donate a portion of her proceeds to Harmony House.

For tickets, call Judy Trudell, event chairperson, at (413) 534-3911 or Harmony House at (413) 331-5252 and leave a message; calls will be returned quickly. Tickets are also available online at www.harmonyhousewma.org.

Harmony House is a local, nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a loving home providing compassionate care for the terminally ill who have limited or no resources for special care in their final stages of life. Harmony House is staffed by trained volunteers, including licensed nurses, caregivers, companions, and others. Volunteers are always welcome; call for more information.