Hazen Paper’s 2020 Holographic Calendar Wins International Award for Excellence

HOLYOKE — The International Hologram Manufacturers Assoc. (IHMA) recently named Hazen Paper’s 2020 holographic calendar Best Applied Decorative/Packaging Product at the Excellence in Holography Awards 2020.

Featuring a fire-breathing dragon with three-dimensional scales, the oversized calendar utilized an array of innovative holographic techniques to create a decorative design the IHMA called “outstanding.” These holographic designs included Hazen-Lens behind the months of the year, gray-motion for the sky background, color-motion for the dragon, and two-channel color-motion lenses and fire-motion lenses to animate the flames.

The calendar was originated entirely within Hazen’s state-of-the-art holographic lab and manufactured in Hazen’s Holyoke facility on Hazen Envirofoil, an environmentally friendly product. Made with renewable energy, transfer-metallized Envirofoil is made with less than 1% of the aluminum of traditional foil laminate, a recycled film carrier that is reused again and again, and is repulpable as paper after de-inking. It was offset-printed using UV-cure inks with customized opaque white by AM Lithography of Chicopee.

The award was presented by the IHMA at this year’s virtual Holography Conference, reflecting a “significant step forward” in the ongoing development of highly innovative holography solutions for commercial packaging and decorative finishes and applications. According to the IHMA, the Excellence in Holography awards “recognize outstanding achievement, marking success for those at the forefront of the sector who have developed innovative or commercially viable hologram products or techniques during the past 12 months.”