Springfield Regional Chamber to Host Virtual Event Series on COVID-19 Vaccination

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will host three virtual events on Wednesdays in January, each dedicated to helping business leaders across Western Mass. navigate the challenges, complexities and hope that the COVID-19 vaccine now offers.

“What to Expect with the COVID-19 Vaccine” is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, will lead a conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine, what businesses can expect, how and when it may be distributed, and more. During this virtual event, sponsored by Health New England, attendees will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by one of the region’s leading public-health experts.

“Navigating the Legal Complexities of the COVID-19 Vaccine in the Workplace” will follow on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. Employment attorney Meghan Sullivan of Sullivan Hayes & Quinn will offer insights around navigating the HR complexities of the COVID-19 vaccine and the issues surrounding deployment to the business community. Held with the support of the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast, this event is designed to help small businesses understand their rights and responsibilities when rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine and beyond.

Finally, “Effectively Communicating the COVID-19 Vaccine” will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. Justine Griffin from Rasky Partners will deliver an informative program on developing cross-cultural communications strategies, messaging, and more to gain buy-in on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, business, and the entire community. The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast is sponsoring this event.

“The COVID-19 vaccine offers the hope of normality and recovery for businesses and our entire region,” said Nancy Creed, Springfield Regional Chamber president. “As we wait for widespread availability, now is the time to prepare, plan, and learn new practices and legal guidelines. Our January event series is designed to help the business community do just that.”

To learn more or register, visit springfieldregionalchamber.com. Chamber members receive exclusive discounts.