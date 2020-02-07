HCC Foundation Opens 2020-21 Scholarship Season

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Community College Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year. Awards totaling more than $200,000 are available for incoming, continuing, and transferring HCC students. The application deadline is Wednesday, March 25.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through the HCC Foundation, HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation.

“Scholarships recognize academic achievement, help students overcome financial barriers, and acknowledge that there is more than one path to a college degree,” said Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “This is the best time of year for the HCC Foundation because scholarships help us fulfill our purpose to expand educational opportunities for HCC students. There is nothing more rewarding — to us and to our donors.”

Applicants need only fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. There are scholarships for new students, current students, and students transferring to other institutions, as well as scholarships based on financial need, scholarships for students in specific majors, scholarships for residents of certain communities, and scholarships that recognize academic achievement. For the 2019-20 academic year, the HCC Foundation awarded $223,000 in scholarships to 231 students.

To begin the application process, visit www.hcc.edu/scholarships. Questions should be directed to the HCC Foundation office at (413) 552-2182 or Donahue 170 on the HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke.