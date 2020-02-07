MGM Springfield to Welcome Casual Italian Restaurant Costa

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will welcome Costa, a classic Italian restaurant serving housemade charcuterie, pizzas, pastas, salads, desserts, and more, to the resort’s food and beverage portfolio on Friday, Feb. 28.

This will be Costa’s third outpost, having debuted as Osteria Costa at the Mirage Las Vegas and MGM National Harbor in 2018. Costa at MGM Springfield will be located in the Cal Mare space, which will close on Monday, Feb. 24.

“Authentic Italian cuisine is a hallmark of our South End neighborhood in downtown Springfield,” said Anthony Caratozzolo, vice President of hospitality for MGM Springfield. “We’re honored to celebrate those traditions and make new memories with one of our own original restaurants. In Italian, ‘abbondanza’ signifies plenty, and that’s exactly what guests will experience at Costa. From family-style antipasti to generous portions of our housemade pasta, guests will savor the abundance of our take on Italian home cooking.”

Costa will be open Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. For reservations, visit Open Table or call (413) 273-5430.