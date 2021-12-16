HCC Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — HCC Foundation Inc., the nonprofit fundraising arm of Holyoke Community College, has added four new members to its board of directors, including three alumni.

Wendy Fox (’16) is director of Curriculum Development for Onramp Invest, a crypto-asset management company. A graduate of HCC and the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Fox worked with the UMass Foundation board and UMass alumni board as an administrative fellow for corporate engagement at the university.

Maura Greaney (’93) is director of Philanthropy, Development Communications, and Special Events for the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy. Greaney has an extensive background in nonprofit fundraising, grant writing, event planning, and development. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s degree from UMass Boston.

Erin Godfrey is director of Odyssey House, a program of Viability, a Holyoke nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities and other societal advantages. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College whose husband, Chris Godfrey, attended HCC through the support of the college’s veterans programs, and both were involved with the HCC Military Club while he was a student.

Camille Theriaque (’12) is a licensed clinical social worker with MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke. As a student at HCC searching for a second career, Theriaque, a retired Holyoke firefighter, received a 29 Who Shine award from the state Department of Higher Education as well as a prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Mount Holyoke College and a master’s degree at Smith College.

“HCC gave me back my life with a purpose, lifelong friends, and renewed my love of learning,” Theriaque said in her board application. “I truly loved my time there and want to give back to the college that gave me so much more than an education.”

The foundation board approved the appointment of the new directors to three-year terms at its annual meeting on Dec. 7.

“We are delighted to have Wendy, Maura, Erin, and Camille join the board,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “They have a passion for our mission and bring a rich and diverse wealth of professional experience as well as intrinsic understanding of our students.”

The HCC Foundation has total net assets of $21.4 million and an endowment of $15 million, the largest of all 15 community colleges in Massachusetts, thanks in large part to more than 170 endowed scholarships established by alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the college.