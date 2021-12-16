Sean Rogers Named Managing Director of Care Coordinate, LLC

MASSACHUSETTS — Care Coordinate, a statewide network that provides access to high-quality and cost-effective home- and community-based services, of which LifePath is a partner, named Sean Rogers its managing director.

A senior-level executive with extensive home-care and community-based experience, Rogers most recently served as vice president of Strategy and Development at Amedisys, a leading provider of in-home healthcare for older adults. Additionally, he has held state government leadership positions at the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, where he served as director of Operations, and with the Department of Mental Health as director of Budget and Core Services for the metro-suburban region.

In this new position, Rogers will leverage the strength of Care Coordinate’s network of aging-services access points (ASAPs) to offer a single, statewide entity for insurance plans, accountable-care organizations, and other providers and payers to manage and administer long-term services and supports that drive quality care and improved outcomes for its partners. Services offered include in-home case management, care transitions, provider-network management, third-party billing and claim operations, and consultative solutions.

“Sean has the technical, operational, and programmatic expertise to lead this newly formed LLC,” said Allan Ouimet, executive director of Highland Valley Elder Services Inc., and president of Care Coordinate’s board of directors. “I am confident that his extensive knowledge of healthcare and home care will aid in the development of strategic alliances and contractual efficiencies to better serve the medical and insurance industry in Massachusetts. This will ultimately lead to better care and quality outcomes for older adults who wish to remain in their own home and community.”

Barbara Bodzin, executive director of LifePath, added that “Sean is an exceptionally thoughtful and skilled leader, with the requisite knowledge and navigational insights to advance the goals of Care Coordinate. I have full confidence in his ability to expand our partnerships and bolster the impact of the ASAP network through the delivery of high-quality, long-term support services vitally needed across the state.”

Rogers received his education and training in human-resource management, financial systems, administration, and leadership from the U.S. Coast Guard. He is currently on the board of directors of the Home Care Aide Council and serves as president of the board of the Home Care Aide Foundation.

“I am excited to work with the exceptional leadership team of Care Coordinate’s board of directors and to lead the organization in the delivery of efficient, effective, and high-quality community-based care,” Rogers said. “I am looking forward to leveraging the decades-long expertise of the ASAP network and will work to further expand the value it has brought to the long-term services and supports community.”