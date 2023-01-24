HCC Spring Session II Classes Start Feb. 6

HOLYOKE — The spring 2023 semester officially began at Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Jan. 17, but prospective students have two more opportunities to start classes in February and March.

Spring Session II classes at HCC begin Monday, Feb. 6. Spring Session III classes begin Monday, March 20.

The classes that start on Feb. 6 run for 12 weeks, while the classes that start on March 20 run for seven. All spring-semester courses conclude by Thursday, May 4.

Students who enroll for Spring Session II or III have the opportunity to take a variety of classes in a wide array of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in person and online in anthropology, biology, business administration, communication, conflict resolution and mediation, culinary arts, economics, English, English as a second language, forensic science, geography, health, history, human services, law, management, math, medical assisting, music, nutrition, psychology, and sociology.

To get started, visit hcc.edu/flexible-spring-starts.

Students must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to register for on-campus classes. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The HCC Admissions and Advising offices are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center and are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays). For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], or visit hcc.edu.