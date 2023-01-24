Country Bank Donates $25,000 to Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp.

WARE — Country Bank announced a $25,000 donation to Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) to support various programs to help local communities in the region.

A portion of the donation will be used toward a matching grant for a senior-citizen outreach program. This project was funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development, Massachusetts CDBG Program. Projects are developed and administered by local officials with the assistance of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. Services for the outreach program include grocery shopping and prescription pick-ups for low-income seniors in Ware, Hardwick, and Warren.

“Seniors with underlying medical conditions can significantly impact their ability to get out safely to meet their everyday needs. The deliveries allow them to remain safely at home while addressing their critical needs,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank.

Melissa Fales, associate executive director of QVCDC, added that “the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation is very grateful to Country Bank for this generous donation. This money will go toward the programs we know are making a difference for people in the Quaboag Valley. It will help us continue to do the things we are already doing every day: creating jobs through our small-business loan program, business-development services, delivering groceries and prescriptions to elders through the Senior Outreach Program, navigating the application process for people in need of emergency rental assistance, and giving people rides to work on the Quaboag Connector. This donation from Country Bank will help us continue to provide services that support both the health of individuals and the health of the business economy in our communities.”