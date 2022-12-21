HCC to Hold Registration Express Days Jan. 7, Jan. 9

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host two Registration Express days for the spring 2023 semester, one on Saturday, Jan. 7 and another on Monday, Jan. 9, when prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid, all in one day.

HCC’s Saturday Registration Express event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Monday Registration Express event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration Express takes place on the first floor of the Campus Center on the main campus at 303 Homestead Ave. and virtually over Zoom.

The spring 2023 semester begins Tuesday, Jan 17. HCC also has Flex Start dates on Feb. 6 (Spring Start II) and March 20 (Spring Start III). Full-term spring classes run for 14 weeks. Spring Start II classes run for 12 weeks. Spring Start III classes run for seven weeks.

“The new year brings the opportunity to make changes and to do new things,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “We’re here to help students determine the right options for them and hope that, by bringing all of the resources together in one place on these two days, students planning to come to college can make the most of their precious time. We have multiple options, so students can choose whatever works best for them.”

Those who can’t make it in person on Jan. 7 or Jan. 9 can still participate on those days virtually through a Zoom link with HCC Admissions counselors or take advantage of two weeks of regular in-person Registration Express Jan. 3-13. The Registration Express Zoom link can be accessed through a link on the Registration Express page on the HCC website, hcc.edu/regexpress.

The HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

Students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on campus. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], visit HCC online at hcc.edu, or take the next step at hcc.edu/sign-up-for-classes.