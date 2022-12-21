Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,000 to Ludlow Boys and Girls Club

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty, recently met with Mechilia Salazar, president and CEO of the Ludlow Community Center/Randall Boys & Girls Club, to present a $1,000 donation to purchase jerseys for three of the Club’s youth basketball teams.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to support the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club’s basketball teams,” Moriarty said. “On a personal note, sports were an integral part of my childhood and young adulthood. So I understand how important sports are to these young athletes and the positive impact it will have on their development.”

Salazar noted that “we are grateful for Monson Savings Bank’s generosity. We are so appreciative to our local sponsors, like Monson Savings. They help make it possible for us to host our sports teams and so much more.”

The mission of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club is “to inspire and enable youth and adults to build better communities by providing life-enhancing experiences and programs through which they will realize their full potential as responsible and caring citizens.” The club has stayed true to its mission since 1950, hosting a preschool, a safe afterschool space for elementary- and middle-school students, and much more.