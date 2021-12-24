HCC to Hold Registration Express on Jan. 15

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold a Registration Express event for the spring 2022 semester on Saturday, Jan. 15, when prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid —all in one day.

HCC’s Registration Express event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus at 303 Homestead Ave.

The spring 2022 semester begins Monday, Jan. 24. HCC also has Flex Start dates on Feb. 14 (Spring Start II) and March 28 (Spring Start III). Full-term spring classes run for 14 weeks, Spring Start II classes run for 12 weeks, and Spring Start III classes run for seven weeks.

“We know our students lead busy and complicated lives, especially on weekdays,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “By expanding our service offerings to include a Saturday, we hope to create an opportunity for students who want to register for spring classes but maybe haven’t had the time to do so.”

Those who can’t make it in person on Jan. 15 can access Registration Express via Zoom or visit campus another day. The HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For 2022, students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on campus. Students must submit proof of their vaccination status before being allowed to register for on-campus classes. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required inside all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and instructions about accessing Registration Express on Jan. 15 via Zoom, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected] or visit hcc.edu.