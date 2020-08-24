HCC Virtual Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series continues Aug. 26

HOLYOKE — Empowering Women in the Workplace is the theme of the second Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series sponsored by Holyoke Community College and its Training and Workforce Options collaborative.

The 2020 Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series, postponed from spring due to COVID-19, is now being held over Zoom on the last Wednesdays of August, September and October from noon to 1 p.m.

Each lunch-time event features two presenters leading discussions on different topics.

The Aug. 26, session will be led by Denise Jordan, executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority, and Julie Quink, managing partner of Burkhart, Pizzanelli PC.

The series is sponsored by HCC and Training and Workforce Options — TWO — a collaboration between Holyoke and Springfield Technical community colleges.

The Sept. 30 session, Comfortable in Your Own Skin, Finding Your Voice, will feature Tanisha Arena (executive director, Arise for Social Justice) and Pam Victor (owner, Happy Valley Comedy Theater).

On Oct. 28, Colleen Loveless (president and CEO, Revitalize Community Development Corporation) and Nicole Palange (vice president, V&F Auto) will lead a discussion titled Women Leaders in Non-Traditional Businesses.

HCC president Christina Royal and Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement, led off the reimagined monthly Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on July 29 with a session on Leading Through Change.

Each session is $20 each, or $50 for the final three.

Registration is required. Space for each luncheon is limited to 25.

To register, please go to: hcc.edu/womens-leadership

For more information, contact Michele Cabral at [email protected]; (413) 552-2257; Sharon Grundel at [email protected]; (413) 552-2316; or Tracye Whitfield at [email protected]; (413) 221-4443.