Springfield Armory to offer free guided tours on Fridays beginning August 28

SPRINGFIELD — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Springfield Armory National Historic Site is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning August 28, Springfield Armory National Historic Site, in coordination with Springfield Technical Community College, will begin offering ranger-guided tours of the historic grounds on Fridays at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Tours will be limited to 10 and pre-registration is required via the park website calendar of events www.nps.gov/spar or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sparnhs. As tours take place on state and federal property, Springfield Technical Community College requires attendees to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed to the public at this time:

Springfield Armory museum and visitor center;

All public restrooms;

Park grounds; and

All Springfield Technical Community College buildings

“We are working in close coordination with Springfield Technical Community College administrators to offer access for our visitors while ensuring the health and wellness of all,” said Superintendent Kelly Fellner. During this closure the park is continuing the critical systems upgrades work through the NPS contracted services of Gardner Construction & Industrial Services Inc. In addition, the park is addressing critical maintenance needs in order to provide new safety and cleaning measures.