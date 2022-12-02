HCC Welcomes Jane Johnson Vottero as Director of Marketing

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Jane Johnson Vottero as its new director of Marketing and Strategic Communications.

Vottero joins HCC after 21 years at Springfield College, where she has worked as manager of editorial services, publications director, director of executive communications, and, most recently, editorial director. Her work includes award-winning publications, executive speech writing, supervision of creative and volunteer teams, advertising campaigns, newspaper reporting, freelance correspondence, development writing, web writing, video production, and strategic communications for businesses, nonprofits, and political and social-issue campaigns.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jane to HCC,” said Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of the college’s division of Institutional Advancement. “She brings a breadth of experience in marketing and communications, a passion for all that we do at HCC, and a commitment to our students and our mission that I believe will advance our work.”

At HCC, Vottero will oversee the operations of marketing, media relations, social media, graphic design, website management, publications, and other internal and external communications.

“I am delighted to serve at an institution that has such strong leadership and is committed to removing all barriers that stand between students and their education,” she said.

Vottero holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UMass Amherst and a master’s degree in psychology from Springfield College. She has worked as a writer, editor, and publicist in Western Mass., including at Baystate Health, the Western Massachusetts Business Journal (now BusinessWest), the Westfield Evening News, and Barron’s Business and Financial Weekly. She is a past president of the Junior League of Greater Springfield, the founding president of CISV Greater Springfield, and a graduate of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts Leadership Institute for Political and Public Impact.