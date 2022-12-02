White Lion Brewing Co. Recognized Nationally

SPRINGFIELD — Brewbound, a leading multimedia industry trade publication, recently announced its 2022 award winners and class of Rising Stars during the trade publication’s Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California.

The Brewbound Awards recognize large and small beverage/alcohol companies that thrived over the last year, while also celebrating notable industry figures, change agents, up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and philanthropic initiatives. Springfield-based White Lion Brewing Co. was named a Rising Star, joining seven other emerging beverage companies to keep an eye on.

“The challenges facing the beer category in 2022 were unrelenting, but Brewbound’s award winners and class of Rising Stars were standouts for not just business performance, but the way they helped their teams, their communities, and the overall industry,” Brewbound Editor Justin Kendall said. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s award winners and Rising Stars.”

White Lion founder and President Ray Berry noted that “there is a huge playing field in the beverage space, and it continues to evolve. We work hard to adjust to those changes. This recognition is attributed to community support and an incredible team that takes pride in what we do day in and day out. To be recognized as a Rising Star pushes us to work harder and be a voice within the craft-beer community. We look forward to what the future holds.”