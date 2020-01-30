HCC Welcomes Narayan Sampath as Vice President of Administration and Finance

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Narayan Sampath as its vice president of Administration and Finance.

Over the past decade, Sampath has held a number of key fiscal and administrative roles at institutions across the Commonwealth, including Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and, most recently, UMass Amherst.

At HCC, he will serve as the college’s chief fiscal officer, managing the college budget and supervising the Business Office, Human Resources, Campus Police, Facilities, and Dining Services. He started Jan. 2.

At UMass, Sampath was administrative director of the Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS), where he managed all day-to-day operations, including administrative, human resource, and fiscal affairs. He was also responsible for the execution of the $95 million capital grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center that led to the creation of IALS, now home to three centers with more than 250 college faculty members.

From 2013 to 2015, he managed the Center for Emergent Behavior of Integrated Cellular Systems at MIT, funded by the National Science Foundation, and before that served as MIT’s financial administrator. From 2009 to 2011, he worked as grants administrator at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Originally from India, Sampath holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He earned an MBA from the International Business School at Brandeis University in Waltham. He has lived and worked in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Nigeria, and Kenya.