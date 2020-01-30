MGM Springfield Unveils 12 New King and Queen Suites

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield unveiled 12 new king and queen suites now available for booking, adding another elevated room experience to the resort’s portfolio.

Created by MGM Resorts Design & Development, the 700-square-foot suites emulate apartment-style residences with exposed concrete-planked ceilings, vinyl tiles, angled area rugs, and more. The rooms also pay homage to the city’s heritage with historical building facades framing the windows and Edison bulb fixtures throughout.

The 240-room, six-story hotel at MGM Springfield now boasts 28 total suites including rotunda suites, deluxe spa suites, deluxe garden suites, and a 1,600-square-foot presidential suite that captures the essence of Dr. Seuss with a custom chandelier featuring vintage hats reflecting the many hats of Theodor Geisel.

For suite reservations and rates, call (413) 273-5000 or visit mgmspringfield.com.