Health New England Recogized for Exemplary Worksite Health Promotion

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England, a regional health plan based in Springfield, was named a 2019 WorkWell Massachusetts Award Program Silver Level winner for exemplary worksite health promotion. The award recognizes Health New England’s achievements developing, implementing, and participating in corporate health-improvement and wellness programs.

The Health New England Healthy Directions wellness program encourages overall well-being, helping employees focus on prevention, nutrition, and physical activity. With leadership support, Healthy Directions is able to offer engaging and evidence-based health tools and incentives. An easy-to-access online portal, onsite nutritional counseling, tread desks, healthy dining options, group fitness challenges, and intensive lifestyle-change programs are examples of Health New England’s dedication to creating an enjoyable and healthy work culture for all its employees.

“We are very excited that Health New England has been recognized for the second year in a row for our exemplary worksite wellness program,” said Katie Bruno, Public Health and Wellness Program manager for Health New England. “Our mission at Health New England is to improve the health and lives of the people in our communities, and that includes our associates. This award reinforces all the hard work my team supports to make Health New England a healthy and great place to work.”

WorkWell Massachusetts Award is a corporate award program created by the Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA), a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. The award program’s criteria are based on the employers’ strategic planning and organizational support, program design and implementation, participant engagement, and measurements and evaluation. Applications were reviewed and designated by a WWCMA-appointed committee of industry professionals.

“Now in our fifth year, the WorkWell Massachusetts Awards acknowledge the impressive work underway by employers to improve the well-being and vitality of their employees,” said Archana Kansagra, WWCMA board director and chair of the awards and recognition committee. “It’s a great honor to recognize this year’s winners, who are leading the way in their commitment to well-being and addressing all the dimensions of an individual — physical and mental health, social connectedness, community involvement, and financial security.”