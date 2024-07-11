Herrell’s Ice Cream to Open New Location in Mill District of North Amherst

AMHERST — The Mill District and Herrell’s Ice Cream announced that Herrell’s Ice Cream will be opening soon in the Mill District’s North Square in North Amherst, first as a pop-up and later as a permanent location.

The Mill District’s North Square is located just a crosswalk away from Amherst’s busy Mill River Recreation Area, a short walk from Cherry Hill Golf Course, and near the recently renovated North Amherst Library. Herrell’s will join Provisions, Carefree Cakery, the Mill District General Store, the Closet, the Mill District Local Art Gallery, Soulful Pet Studios, Futura Coffee; 3 Amigo’s Restaurant; the Lift Salon; Big Basket International Market; Amherst House of Pizza, and Cowls Building Supply, to name a few enterprises already making a mark on North Amherst’s busy shopping and dining offerings.

“We’re building out an impressive ice-cream parlor between our beloved Carefree Cakery and Provisions fine foods and spirits,” said Arthur Haskins, Cowls’ real estate vice president. “In the meantime, Herrell’s is popping up in the former Graze Craze space between the General Store and the Closet and Soulful Pet Studios at 83 Cowls Road.”

Added Herrell’s owner Judy Herrell, “we are thrilled about opening a pop-up location in the Mill District’s North Square in North Amherst because it has the mix of restaurant and retail, and we were looking for to expand. We expect it to be a delicious place to eat ice cream and frozen desserts of all kinds, plus a cool place to work and shop for all — pun intended.”