Country Bank CEO Paul Scully Announces Retirement

WARE — On July 1, CEO Paul Scully announced his retirement after a career of 28 years at Country Bank and 48 years in the financial-services industry. His retirement will be effective on July 31.

Scully, who started his banking career as a part-time teller while attending Bentley University, previously served as senior vice president of Country Bank, was appointed president in 2004, and later assumed the position of CEO in 2005.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been guided by the belief that success is not just about growth in numbers, but about the positive impact we make in the lives of our team members, customers, and communities,” he said. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“As I retire, I leave with a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Country Bank’s CEO for the past 20 years and with the utmost respect of my successor, Mary McGovern, and the entire Country Bank team to continue the bank’s legacy of excellence,” he added.

McGovern, appointed president by the bank’s board of trustees on April 1, will assume the role of CEO effective Aug. 1. McGovern, who has been with the bank since 2011, previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer before assuming the role of chief operating officer in 2023. With her extensive experience in the financial-services industry spanning more than three decades, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position.

“I am honored to have worked alongside Paul for the past 13 years,” McGovern said. As I assume the organization’s leadership, I am dedicated to the bank’s continued growth and supporting our customers, community, and team members. The bank is committed to providing best-in-class customer service; the latest banking services, safety and security; and ensuring Country Bank remains a trusted financial institution in our communities.

Country Bank’s board of trustees added that its members and bank employees “are deeply grateful to Paul for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout his tenure. His visionary guidance has positioned the bank for continued success and growth. As the bank embarks on this new chapter, it looks forward to the leadership of Mary McGovern, who will undoubtedly build upon Scully’s legacy and drive Country Bank to new heights.”