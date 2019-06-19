Historic Classical Inc. Elects New Board of Directors

SPRINGFIELD — One of the missions of the nonprofit agency Historic Classical Inc. is to educate the general public about the history and culture of Classical High School and its rich background, as well as the history of Springfield. The newly elected officers of the board of directors are lifelong residents of Springfield, and many officers and board members have graduated from Classical High School.

The incoming president is Rhonda Brace, a Classical graduate who now works for the Conn. Department of Revenue Services. Vice President Greg Metzidokis has been a resident of Classical Condominium for many years, and is a teacher in Springfield. Treasurer Carol Costa, one of the first residents of Classical Condominium since 1989, also taught at Classical when it was a school. She is now a retiree from Springfield Public Schools. Daniel Battisti, who continues his role as secretary, was an educator in Springfield Public Schools for 23 years and is a retired national world English consultant for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt publications.

When the new board officers were questioned about their goals for this relatively young nonprofit, their responses echoed each other. Populations served will be those interested in the city and its history, the general public, and Classical alumni. Costa, one of the founders of Historic Classical, also noted that this is an organization that preserves the past through programs and exhibits on Springfield and Classical’s history. Each used the term “public awareness” in their description of the goals of Historic Classical Inc.