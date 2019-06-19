Springfield College Participates in Diversity, Civility, and the Liberal Arts Institute

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College was one of 25 Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) member institutions that participated in the second annual Diversity, Civility, and the Liberal Arts Institute, held in Atlanta on June 2-5. Each institution sent a team of two faculty leaders and two senior administrators. Representing Springfield College were School of Arts and Sciences Dean Anne Herzog, Counseling Program Director Allison Cumming-McCann, Communications Professor Martin Dobrow, and Director of Multicultural Affairs Felicia Lundquist.

The Institute is designed to help faculty members and administrators address issues of diversity, civility, inclusion, and student unrest on campus more effectively. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita of Spelman College and a leading scholar of race and higher education directs the Institute, which is supported by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

During the Institute, prominent humanities and social-science scholars present key research and recent developments in their fields and apply these concepts to understanding student concerns and deepening the educational experience. The goal is to encourage thoughtful campus discussions that engage students’ minds as well as their emotions. Each participating college also develops plans to incorporate the Institute content into specific courses, advising and counseling services, and co-curricular activities at their institutions.

Participants for the 2019 Institute were selected through a highly competitive application process. According to CIC president Richard Ekman, “the volume, quality, and urgency of the proposals reflect the commitment of independent colleges and universities to promoting diversity and civility, not just on their campuses but across the nation.”