Holyoke Community College Extends Scholarship Application Deadline

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) has extended by two weeks the deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. The new application deadline is Wednesday, April 8.

“We recognize the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis is presenting for our students on many levels, academically and personally,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement. “By extending our scholarship deadline, we hope to alleviate a small bit of the stress or anxiety our students may be facing and ensure that they are given all the time they need to submit their applications. As a college, we’re committed to helping students overcome barriers to success. In light of these unprecedented times, this is a potential barrier that’s easily removed.”

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through the HCC Foundation, HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation. Awards totaling more than $200,000 are available for incoming, continuing, and transferring HCC students.

Applicants need only to fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. There are scholarships for new students, current students and students transferring to other institutions, scholarships based on financial need, scholarships for students in specific majors, scholarships for residents of certain communities, and scholarships that recognize academic achievement. For the 2019-20 academic year, the HCC Foundation awarded $223,000 in scholarships to 231 students.

To begin the application process, visit www.hcc.edu/scholarships. Questions should be directed to the HCC Foundation office at (413) 552-2182 or Donahue 170 on the HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave.