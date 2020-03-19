PTK Honor Society Presents Asnuntuck with Awards During Virtual Ceremony

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College’s Alpha Lambda Zeta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was recognized as being the Most Distinguished Chapter for the New England Region during a virtual awards ceremony held last weekend.

The chapter and its members were awarded other honors during its first-ever virtual ceremony. These awards included Distinguished College Project Award and Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award.

The chapter elected to do its Honors in Action project within a Politics of Identity theme. Working with various departments at the college, as well as outside agencies, including the Jordan Porco Foundation, the students concentrated on the issue of mental-health awareness. They also established an interactive exhibit on mental-health issues at Asnuntuck, with a digitized version, titled “Art|Mind,” available for those who could not make it to campus. The college project focused on getting information into the hands of students through campus brochures and during the college’s orientation.

Asnuntuck student Victoria Orifice was awarded first-place honors for being the Distinguished Chapter Officer.

“This group of men and women have the drive and determination that truly is deserving of the title Most Distinguished Chapter in New England,” said Michelle Coach, Asnuntuck’s interim CEO and Phi Theta Kappa New England regional coordinator. “They have dedicated themselves to working with the college community and sharing what they learned about mental-health awareness and our campus resources. The ACC family is quite proud of them.”