Holyoke Community College to Honor Veterans at Celebration Today

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will recognize Veterans Day with a campus ceremony today, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Room on the third floor of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Army veteran James Bradford, a retired police officer and lawyer and a two-time graduate of Holyoke Community College from the classes of 1972 and 2022, a 50-year span.

Liz Golen, coordinator of Student Activities, will deliver opening remarks, followed by the posting of colors by the Honor Guard from Westover Air Reserve Base and the Pledge of Allegiance led by officers of the HCC CAMO (Civilian and Military Organization) Club. Isabel Vigneault, a business administration major, will sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Robert Vigneault, HCC’s Veteran and Military Services counselor, will narrate the MIA/POW Table of Honor ceremony and give a talk titled “What is Veterans Day?”

After the ceremony, all participants and guests are invited to stay for a free lunch.

HCC is recognizing Veterans Day today because the college is closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for the federal holiday.