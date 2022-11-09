Springfield Public Forum to Host Ana Navarro to Discuss Midterm Elections on Nov. 10

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Public Forum, one of the country’s oldest free public speaker series, continues its 2022-23 season with CNN and Telemundo commentator, GOP strategist, and The View co-host Ana Navarro for a talk, “After the Midterms: A Political Outlook.” The event will take place at Springfield Symphony Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public with no tickets required.

Named a permanent co-host of The View on ABC in September, Navarro has a distinguished background in national, state, and international politics. She served as the national Hispanic co-chair for Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 campaign, and was the co-chair of John McCain’s Hispanic Advisory Council and national surrogate for the McCain presidential campaign in 2008. She has played a role in several federal and state races in Florida, served on Gov. Jeb Bush’s transition team, and was his first director of immigration.

Navarro served as ambassador to the UN’s Human Rights Commission and has represented private and public clients on federal issues, particularly related to immigration, trade, and policy affecting Central America. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies and political science and a juris doctorate. Born in Nicaragua, she and her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 as a result of the Sandinista revolution.

“Ms. Navarro is respected on both sides of the aisle for sharing her candid, honest opinions. She will offer her insider’s view on the issues people are talking about and insights on where the country may be headed in the wake of the midterm elections,” said Michelle Morash, executive director of the Public Forum.

Following the talk, there will be a dinner reception with Navarro in the Mahogany Room of Symphony Hall. Tickets for the reception can be purchased at bit.ly/SPFNavarro.