Holyoke Community College’s STEM Scholarship Deadline Is Jan. 7

HOLYOKE — Students enrolled full-time in chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, physics, or other STEM fields at Holyoke Community College (HCC) have until Friday, Jan. 7 to apply for a National Science Foundation scholarship of up to $10,000 per year.

Through HCC, the National Science Foundation Scholarship offers, on average, $6,500 per year to qualified full-time students and prorated amounts for part-time students.

New and current HCC students are encouraged to apply. The application deadline for the spring 2022 semester is the end of the day on Jan. 7.

Students chosen for the NSF scholarship become members of HCC’s STEM Scholars 2.0 Program, also known as SCoRE (STEM Cohorts for Research & Engagement).

STEM Scholars are expected to maintain enrollment in a STEM program, be in good academic standing, complete an associate degree at HCC, and/or transfer to an accredited STEM degree program at a four-year institution. The scholarships are renewable every year students continue to meet the eligibility criteria.

Beside the financial awards, STEM Scholars become part of a learning community that fosters a sense of belonging and academic success and includes mentoring, research, and honors experiences; community service; and internships.

Eligibility guidelines for the National Science Foundation Scholarship in STEM can be viewed at hcc.edu/stem-scholarship.

STEM disciplines include biological sciences, physical sciences, math, computer and information services, geosciences, and engineering. HCC Math Professor Ileana Vasu is the coordinator of the STEM Scholars program.