Cooley Dickinson Hospital Announces New Visitor Hours, Updated Policy

NORTHAMPTON — In response to the rising rates of COVID-19 in the community, Cooley Dickinson Hospital has updated its visitor policy.

Effective today, Jan. 4, visitors to inpatients — with the exception of support persons — must visit one at a time; inpatients can have up to two visitors per day. To align with the Mass General Brigham system-wide visitor-hour policy, visiting hours at Cooley Dickinson Hospital will be daily from 2 to 8 pm.

There are no changes to the visitor policy related to the Emergency Department, Childbirth Center, Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy, or Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology suite.

