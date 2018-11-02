Holyoke Medical Group Opens Walk-in Care Services in Chicopee

HOLYOKE — The newly expanded Holyoke Medical Group’s services at 1962 Memorial Dr., Chicopee are now offering walk-in care. Under the medical direction of Dr. Kevin Snow, the Holyoke Medical Group Walk-in Care will offer same-day treatment services for conditions such as a sore throat, aches and pains, fever, and physicals needed for work, school, or sports.

“Holyoke Medical Center is dedicated to listening to our community and responding with the services that will meet the needs of our friends and neighbors. The Holyoke Medical Group Walk-in Care service is one way we are increasing the accessibility of quality healthcare in the Pioneer Valley,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center.

Holyoke Medical Group Walk-in Care is located together with the Primary Care office, with adjoining lab-draw and medical-imaging services. The HMC CORE Physical Therapy Chicopee location is also located within the same complex.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office can be reached at (413) 552-3250. Holyoke Medical Group is the primary-care physician group affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.