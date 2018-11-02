Top Page Banner

Daily News

United Way of Pioneer Valley Welcomes Marjorie Weeks

By 162

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley recently welcomed Marjorie Weeks as director of Resource Development. She brings more than 25 years of experience in fundraising and development as well as school administration.

Weeks has done a considerable amount of counseling and coaching for area nonprofits. Much of her experience has been in the independent school world, including time with Academy Hill School and Wilbraham & Monson Academy. Weeks will spend the majority of her time re-energizing long-standing allies and inspiring others to support the essential work of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Tags:

Related Posts

Nomination Deadline Looming for Difference Makers Award

By

Paragus IT Celebrates ESOP with Harpoon Beer Founder Dan Kenary

By

Elms College Hosts White-coat Ceremony for DNP Students

By