Holyoke Rotary Club Welcomes Return of Eat, Drink, & Be Holyoke

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Rotary Club announced the return of Eat, Drink, & Be Holyoke, its premier tasting fundraiser and silent auction, on Thursday, Dec. 7. The event will take place at the Holyoke City Hall Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. following the sealing of the Holyoke 150th-anniversary time capsule.

“We are proud to bring back Eat, Drink, & Be Holyoke and excited to be the final event of the Holyoke 150th-anniversary celebrations,” said Barbara Baran, co-president of the Holyoke Rotary Club. “Our community has a long and rich history, and the Holyoke Rotary Club is proud to be a part of it since 1915.”

Eat, Drink, & Be Holyoke will feature food prepared by 110 Grill, Amedeo’s, Crave, Fame, Hamel’s Summit View, Iona’s Kitchen, Kate’s Kitchen, Pics Pub, Rusty’s Place, the White Hut, and Woodstone Tavern. Additionally, Brennan’s Place will provide various alcohol tastings from local and regional breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online at edbh.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds will go toward supporting Rotary projects, mostly within the Holyoke Rotary district of Holyoke, South Hadley, and Granby. Ongoing Holyoke Rotary projects include providing several annual scholarships, providing food for those in need through community collaborations, and funding international clean-water initiatives.

Since 2008, the Holyoke Rotary Club has raised more than $150,000 to fund various projects, including the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts Inclusive Playground at Kennedy Field, the media room at the Holyoke Library, K-9 vests for the Holyoke Police Department, and literacy projects with Kelly School and Holyoke Boys and Girls Club, among others.

Eat, Drink, & Be Holyoke is sponsored by Holyoke Medical Center (platinum sponsor) and the Center for School Crisis Intervention & Assessment, Dowd Insurance, Marcotte Ford, and PeoplesBank (silver sponsors).