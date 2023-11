CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced two community events.

A veteran’s coffee hour and Galaxy Community Council food drive for servicemen is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Goodworks Coffee House, 46 Center St., Chicopee.

Meanwhile, a toy drive to benefit Westover military families is ongoing until Monday, Nov. 20. All PNCU branches will accept donation drop-offs.