Holyoke Y Slates ‘Leaders vs. Future Leaders’ Basketball Game 

HOLYOKE — On June 3 at 6 p.m., The Holyoke YMCA will be hosting ‘The Leaders of Holyoke vs. The Future Leaders’ basketball game.

This event will bring together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire our youth to continue the amazing work that our current leaders do and in return the youth will bring out the athlete or at least someone who resembles an athlete in our current leaders.

The YMCA’s after school KIDDOS, teen staff and high school members will join forces and create the “Future Leaders” team. On the opposite side of the future leader’s team will be the “Leaders of Holyoke’ team, led by team captain, Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Joining Garcia will be Anthony Soto (Superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools), Stephen Mahoney (Assistant Superintendent of HPS), Israel Rivera (city councilor at large), Juan Maldonado (Holyoke High School dean of students and varsity boys’ basketball head coach), Andrea Enright (Holyoke public school teacher and varsity girls’ basketball head coach), Marc Swygert (Donahue School principal), Emil Morales (Holyoke police officer), Juan Vazquez (local business owner) and many more.

All the players will be sporting shirts that were proudly sponsored by Harry Melendez, owner of Train 42.

This is not just a game; this is an event that will have something for everyone in attendance. At half-time, we will be having a “Zumba Demo,” and After Zumba, some of the leaders will be sharing their stories, talking directly to our youth about the impact they can make in our community.