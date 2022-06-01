MCLA Alumni Association to Hold Awards Ceremony for Distinguished Alumni, Friends of the College  

NORTH ADAMS — On June 4, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Alumni Association will stage its annual Alumni Awards Brunch to recognize distinguished alumni and friends of the college for their accomplishments.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation on the MCLA campus, with a special session for photos of awardees from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The following recipients will be recognized:

Ricardo Arroyo ’11, 2021 Vanguard Award;

James Casey ’00, 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award;

Mallory D’Aniello ’10, 2021 Outstanding Educator Award;

Charlotte Degen ’73, 2020 Outstanding Service to the College Award;

Mark Halloran ’77, 2020 Outstanding Educator Award;

Robert Howland Jr. ’06, 2020 Community Service & Citizenship Award;

George Jacobs ’83, 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award;

Celia Norcross, 2021 Outstanding Service to the College Award;

Kimberly Roberts-Morandi ’91, ’01, M.Ed. ’00, 2021 Outstanding Educator Award;

Kaite Rosa ’10, 2020 Vanguard Award;

Margaret (Meg) Skowron ’71, M.Ed. ’74, 2020 Outstanding Educator Emeritus Award;

Darcie Sosa ’14, 2021 Community Service & Citizenship Award.

This ceremony was deferred in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, so this year, many alumni will be recognized for their accomplishments, as well as their contributions to the MCLA community.

See descriptions of each award at https://alumni.mcla.edu/distinguished-alumni.