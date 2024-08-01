Home-care Nurse or In-home Personal Caregiver?

An Important Question

By Michele Anstett

More seniors are choosing to age in place at home instead of dwelling in an assisted-living or nursing facility. However, some may need additional help with their medical or personal care and managing everyday household tasks. Seniors and their family members then need to decide whether a home-care nurse or an in-home personal caregiver is required.

“Professional in-home caregivers help older adults maintain their independence, continue living at home, and age safely and comfortably.”

What Does a Home-care Nurse Do?

A home-care nurse is either a registered nurse (RN) or a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who offers nursing-level medical care to individuals in their home. Home-care nurses provide treatments that may include:

• Wound care;

• Respiratory therapy;

• Tracheotomy care;

• Diabetes management;

• Ostomy care; and

• Injections and infusions.

Other medical providers — such as registered dietitians and physical, speech, and occupational therapists — may also offer specialized healthcare and rehabilitation services in the home.

How In-home Personal Caregivers Can Help

An in-home caregiver provides non-medical assistance for adults needing personal care and assistance with daily tasks. Professional in-home caregivers help older adults maintain their independence, continue living at home, and age safely and comfortably. Caregiver tasks may include:

• Bathing and dressing assistance;

• Assistance with mobility;

• Transfers;

• Companion care;

• Errands and shopping;

• Light housekeeping;

• Meal preparation;

• Medication reminders; and

• Incidental transportation.

Which Type of Care is Necessary?

The first step is determining whether your loved one’s needs are medical or non-medical. If your loved one needs non-medical personal assistance, a professional home-care provider, such as Visiting Angels, might be the right choice. Clients and/or their families can select the hours and tasks required — even if those requests are for companion care or respite care only. Visiting Angels offers many care arrangements, including:

• Up to 24/7 care;

• Overnight care or weekday, evening, weekend, and holiday care;

• Respite care for families;

• Temporary care;

• Long-term care; and

• Long-distance care.

Arrange a Home-care Consultation

Schedule a free home care consultation with Visiting Angels West Springfield to learn more about available services and how an in-home personal caregiver might be able to assist your loved one. Call (413) 733-6900 for more information.

Michele Anstett is director and owner of Visiting Angels West Springfield.