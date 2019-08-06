HUB International New England Contributes $5,000 to MHA

EAST LONGMEADOW — Timm Marini, president of HUB International New England, recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Mental Health Assoc. (MHA). Marini has also committed to a $5,000 donation to MHA for 2020.

“MHA is thrilled to receive this very generous donation from HUB International New England, and doubly thrilled to have their commitment again for 2020,” said Kimberley Lee, vice president, Resource Development & Branding for MHA. “HUB International New England is a long-time partner and friend of MHA, and this sizable commitment demonstrates their desire and willingness to share in the important work we do. We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Timm Marini and the entire team at HUB International New England on behalf of all the people that MHA serves.”

Added Marini, “HUB International New England embraces the value of the communities where our customers and employees live and work, so we give back by supporting community-focused organizations that do good things to help others. MHA is an organization that we have supported for many years and continue to support because of the important work they do helping vulnerable people. One example is their work with people impacted by the opioid epidemic. We know MHA is a leader in helping people challenged by addiction to learn the life skills and build the connections they need to keep moving forward and live successfully in recovery. HUB International New England is glad to support MHA.”