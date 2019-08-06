Top Page Banner

Real-estate Sales Licensing Course Starts Sept. 4

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Sept. 4, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40-hour, 14-class, sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on Oct. 3. Tuition is $400 and includes the book and materials.

The course curriculum includes property rights, ownership, condos, land use, contracts, deeds, financing, mortgages, real estate brokerage, appraisal, fair housing, consumer protection, Massachusetts License Law, and more.

Classes meet Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the association office, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield.

