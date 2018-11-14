Human Service Forum Training on Dec. 4 to Tackle Conflict Resolution

SPRINGFIELD — The Human Service Forum (HSF) will present a training on Tuesday, Dec. 4 titled “Effective Conflict Resolution Strategies: What Should I Try Now?” The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 100 Congress St., Springfield.

Dealing with conflicts between employees? Ineffective supervisory relationships? Teams not working well together? Workplace conflict can harm relationships, reduce productivity, increase costs, and decrease a team’s effectiveness. One study found that an average workplace conflict eats up to three hours a week.

This workshop, led by Debbie Lynangale of the Mediation & Training Collaborative, will explore the range of conflict-resolution tools available, including one-on-one communication strategies, conflict coaching, mediation, and larger group processes. Together, attendees will identify circumstances which may make one approach work better than others, steps to ensure better success with the chosen techniques, and ways to combine various strategies to deal with challenging workplace dynamics.

The cost is $115 for HSF members and $225 for non-members. Morning coffee and a buffet lunch is included in the program fee. To register, click here.