Hyman Darling Named Pioneer Valley Distinguished Advisor in Philanthropy

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, in partnership with the Estate Planning Council of Hampden County and the Pioneer Valley Estate Planning Council, recently announced Hyman Darling, a shareholder with Bacon Wilson, as the the recipient of the Distinguished Advisor in Philanthropy Award, to honor the important role that professional advisors play as champions of philanthropy in the region.

In receiving the award, Darling was also given the opportunity to award a grant of $1,000 the charity of his choice.

Professional advisors make critical connections between their clients and the mission-driven organizations that serve to enhance quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation recognizes an advisor each year in partnership with the Estate Planning Council of Hampden County and the Pioneer Valley Estate Planning Council who has distinguished himself or herself in philanthropic leadership.

Darling is the chair of the Estate Planning and Elder Law department at Bacon Wilson. He holds many honors and awards, and is a well-known estate planner.

“I am truly grateful to be presented with this wonderful honor,” he said. “My parents inspired me to be philanthropic, and I have attempted to continue their tradition by donating not only financially, but also with my time. I am proud that so many of my clients are charitable, giving during their lives and within their estate-planning documents. I accept this honor on behalf of these clients as well.”