The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

The Women’s Center for Healing Inc., 333 Front Street Suite 2, Chicopee, MA 01013. Cheryl Przezdziecki, same. Mental health counseling.

EASTHAMPTON

Sam Rod Inc., 65 Glendale St., Easthampton, MA 01027. John Symasko, same. Law practice.

HAYDENVILLE

Santiago Enterprises Inc., 2 High St., Haydenville, MA 01039. Jonathan A. Santiago, same. Building wood-fired stoves.

LANESBORO

Shaurya Inc., 162 South Main St., Lanesboro, MA 01237. Kirankumar N. Patel, 6 Glen Meadow Road, Franklin, MA 02038. Operation of a liquor store.

LEE

T & D Rental Properties Inc., 105 Parkview Terrace, Lee, MA 01238. Theodore Brown, same. Rent commercial, industrial, other real estate.

PITTSFIELD

RW Gavin Iii Contracting Inc., 80 Plinn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Roger W. Gavin, same. General contracting.

TCP Homes Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Pamela Hemming, same. Home renovations, remodeling, and design.

SOUTHWICK

Scooter’s Paradise Pet Resort Inc., 76 Tannery Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Susan Lamoureux, same. Dog kennel, daycare, pet grooming and supplies.

SPRINGFIELD

Sproutt House Clothing Inc., 87 Florence St., Springfield, MA 01105. Christopher T. Howard, same. Clothing company.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Hockey Heritage Society Inc., 90 Front St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Steve Bordeaux, 64 Pleasant Dr., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Nonprofit purposes of education and rendering assistance to individuals and organizations interested in preserving the rich history of professional ice hockey in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Studio 420 Inc., 4 Wilder Terrace, West Springfield, MA 01089. Michael Anthony Skowron, same. Communications, advertising, marketing, and retail.